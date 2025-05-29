Zillow Group Inc (Z) is predicted to post EPS of 0.42 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.33% at $67.23, before settling in for the price of $67.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, Z posted a 52-week range of $39.05-$89.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.51.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Zillow Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.57%, in contrast to 68.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,088 shares at the rate of 68.65, making the entire transaction reach 211,979 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,098. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,642 for 68.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 170,737 in total.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zillow Group Inc (Z). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.86.

In the same vein, Z’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Zillow Group Inc (Z) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.88% that was lower than 41.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.