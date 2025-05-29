Zscaler Inc (ZS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.54M

As on Wednesday, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) started slowly as it slid -1.42% to $253.65, before settling in for the price of $257.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZS posted a 52-week range of $153.45-$259.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 48.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $218.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $198.16.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Zscaler Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.90%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,590 shares at the rate of 250.00, making the entire transaction reach 897,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,230. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s CTO sold 28,947 for 250.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,236,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,566 in total.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zscaler Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.36% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zscaler Inc (ZS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.49.

In the same vein, ZS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zscaler Inc, ZS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was better the volume of 2.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.60% While, its Average True Range was 6.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Zscaler Inc (ZS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.33% that was lower than 44.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.