1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) last month performance of -10.02% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) set off with pace as it heaved 3.13% to $4.94, before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLWS posted a 52-week range of $3.86-$11.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -488.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $314.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.30.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. 1-800 Flowers.com Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.03%, in contrast to 51.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 4.80, making the entire transaction reach 143,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,323,777. Preceding that transaction, on May 29 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 15,000 for 4.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,791. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,338,777 in total.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -488.89% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, FLWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

Going through the that latest performance of [1-800 Flowers.com Inc, FLWS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million was inferior to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.30% that was higher than 68.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.