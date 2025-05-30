A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Chewy Inc (CHWY) as it 5-day change was 1.93%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.59% to $44.41, before settling in for the price of $44.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHWY posted a 52-week range of $19.16-$45.01.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.45% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $191.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.38.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Chewy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.87%, in contrast to 41.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 132,948 shares at the rate of 42.08, making the entire transaction reach 5,594,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 572,304. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,142 for 43.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,232,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 497,162 in total.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chewy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chewy Inc (CHWY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.38, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.73.

In the same vein, CHWY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chewy Inc, CHWY]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.68 million was inferior to the volume of 5.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Chewy Inc (CHWY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.14% that was lower than 42.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.