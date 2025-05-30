A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as it 5-day change was 1.28%

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.33% at $264.37, before settling in for the price of $263.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $190.88-$280.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 16.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.78 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.77 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $734.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $246.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $238.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 73.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 6,608 shares at the rate of 265.71, making the entire transaction reach 1,755,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,520. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 2,821 for 265.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 749,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,757 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.67% and is forecasted to reach 19.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.98, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.24.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.37, a figure that is expected to reach 4.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.76% While, its Average True Range was 4.86.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.25% that was lower than 32.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.