A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) as it 5-day change was 8.20%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) established initial surge of 5.60% at $1.32, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$2.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $665.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $879.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2682, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7264.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Olaplex Holdings Inc industry. Olaplex Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.62%, in contrast to 19.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 16,840 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 20,376 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 763,220. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 16 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 11,730 for 1.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,545. This particular insider is now the holder of 668,026 in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.13, and its Beta score is 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.18.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Olaplex Holdings Inc, OLPX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0819.

Raw Stochastic average of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.07% that was lower than 68.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.