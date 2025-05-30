A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) as it 5-day change was 15.93%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.93% to $1.71, before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$5.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 45.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3383, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3868.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.89%, in contrast to 27.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 23,707 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 32,846 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,646,716. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. sold 4,896 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,783. This particular insider is now the holder of 983,480 in total.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.66% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 91.22.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.1980.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.26% that was higher than 126.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.