Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.4078: Right on the Precipice

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -9.16% at $0.23, before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABP posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$13.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2938, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.4078.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abpro Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.55%, in contrast to 2.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 16,200 shares at the rate of 0.26, making the entire transaction reach 4,212 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,477. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 4,325 for 0.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,081. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,277 in total.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Abpro Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.78% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ABP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.0477.

Raw Stochastic average of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 263.75% that was higher than 140.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.