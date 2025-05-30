Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.29

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) established initial surge of 0.56% at $41.20, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $40.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASO posted a 52-week range of $33.34-$64.61.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.78% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc industry. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.29%, in contrast to 113.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 62.00, making the entire transaction reach 74,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,906.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.97% and is forecasted to reach 6.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.15, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.49.

In the same vein, ASO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, ASO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.30% that was higher than 62.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.