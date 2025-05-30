ADT Inc (ADT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.24

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) established initial surge of 0.73% at $8.27, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $8.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADT posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$8.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.75% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $788.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $536.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.53.

ADT Inc (ADT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ADT Inc industry. ADT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.83%, in contrast to 65.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 50,000,000 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 401,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,650,366. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000,000 for 8.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 401,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,650,366 in total.

ADT Inc (ADT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.38% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADT Inc (ADT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.15, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.20.

In the same vein, ADT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADT Inc (ADT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ADT Inc, ADT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 14.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ADT Inc (ADT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.68% that was lower than 31.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.