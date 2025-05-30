Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) volume hits 6.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.70% to $52.05, before settling in for the price of $50.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $22.25-$82.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 56.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $268.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.78.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Affirm Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.87%, in contrast to 69.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 16,089 shares at the rate of 51.00, making the entire transaction reach 820,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,343. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 16,088 for 45.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 730,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,432 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.59.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Affirm Holdings Inc, AFRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.59 million was inferior to the volume of 7.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.44% that was higher than 92.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.