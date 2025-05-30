Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Moves 3.28% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.28% to $31.84, before settling in for the price of $30.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGIO posted a 52-week range of $23.42-$62.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.27%, in contrast to 105.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,497 shares at the rate of 25.90, making the entire transaction reach 194,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,220.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.17% and is forecasted to reach -6.63 in the upcoming year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.82, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.80.

In the same vein, AGIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.29, a figure that is expected to reach -1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

[Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, AGIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.02% that was lower than 45.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.