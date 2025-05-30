Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.92 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.98% at $48.03, before settling in for the price of $45.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKRO posted a 52-week range of $17.86-$58.40.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.48.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Akero Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.06%, in contrast to 102.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Senior VP, Commercial Strategy sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 50.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,492.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.28% and is forecasted to reach -4.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05.

In the same vein, AKRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.03% that was lower than 127.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.