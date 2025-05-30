Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.73

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) established initial surge of 1.11% at $5.48, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $5.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQN posted a 52-week range of $4.19-$6.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.68% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $767.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $767.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp industry. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.99%, in contrast to 66.67% institutional ownership.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.66% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78.

In the same vein, AQN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, AQN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 11.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.52% that was higher than 34.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.