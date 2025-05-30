Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $26.04M

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) flaunted slowness of -0.24% at $172.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $173.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOOG posted a 52-week range of $142.66-$208.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.07 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2092.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $172.77.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Alphabet Inc industry. Alphabet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.22%, in contrast to 27.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 32,500 shares at the rate of 170.87, making the entire transaction reach 5,553,298 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,620,196. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,500 for 175.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,837,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 261,966 in total.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.97% and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphabet Inc (GOOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.29, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.94.

In the same vein, GOOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.97, a figure that is expected to reach 2.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Alphabet Inc, GOOG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 23.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.45% While, its Average True Range was 5.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.47% that was lower than 37.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.