American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.78 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) flaunted slowness of -0.26% at $11.40, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $8.50-$19.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $659.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $649.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.13.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Airlines Group Inc industry. American Airlines Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 66.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27 ’25, this organization’s SVP Corporate Controller sold 51,906 shares at the rate of 17.15, making the entire transaction reach 890,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,412.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.41% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.16, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.77.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Airlines Group Inc, AAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 54.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.00% that was lower than 63.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.