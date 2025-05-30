American Resources Corporation (AREC) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.06% to $0.67, before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREC posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 156.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7434, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7937.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry. American Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.53%, in contrast to 6.44% institutional ownership.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Resources Corporation (AREC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 168.54.

In the same vein, AREC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Resources Corporation, AREC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was lower the volume of 3.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1004.

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation (AREC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.58% that was lower than 148.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.