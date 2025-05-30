Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.32

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) established initial surge of 0.51% at $9.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $8.43-$15.94.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $192.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.24.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arbor Realty Trust Inc industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.08%, in contrast to 56.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod bought 4,500 shares at the rate of 8.74, making the entire transaction reach 39,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,413. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for 8.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 334,641 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.25% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.94, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.19.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arbor Realty Trust Inc, ABR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.51% that was higher than 44.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.