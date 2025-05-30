Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) EPS is poised to hit -1.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.16% to $9.51, before settling in for the price of $9.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCUS posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$18.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 172.99% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.29.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcus Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.66%, in contrast to 62.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 10.06, making the entire transaction reach 201,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,400. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,800 for 10.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,554,160 in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arcus Biosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.65% and is forecasted to reach -4.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.14.

In the same vein, RCUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.19, a figure that is expected to reach -1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

[Arcus Biosciences Inc, RCUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.10% that was lower than 67.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.