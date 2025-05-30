Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is predicted to post EPS of 0.65 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.92% to $86.37, before settling in for the price of $92.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANET posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$133.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.76.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Arista Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.91%, in contrast to 69.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 168 shares at the rate of 94.20, making the entire transaction reach 15,826 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,476.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arista Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.57% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arista Networks Inc (ANET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.54, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.66.

In the same vein, ANET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arista Networks Inc, ANET]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.87 million was inferior to the volume of 11.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.97% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.02% that was lower than 71.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.