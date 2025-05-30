ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) average volume reaches $1.73M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.31% to $15.49, before settling in for the price of $14.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPRY posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$18.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 59377.90% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1939.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.25.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.24%, in contrast to 53.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 102,969 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,451,513 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,613. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 120,000 for 14.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,710,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1939.16% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.66.

In the same vein, SPRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

[ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPRY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.13% that was higher than 67.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.