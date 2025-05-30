Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) is -0.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.48% to $0.76, before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOS posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7610, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0612.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 26.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 11,239 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 9,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,898. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 0.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,257 in total.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ATOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atossa Therapeutics Inc, ATOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million was inferior to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0644.

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.52% that was higher than 71.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.