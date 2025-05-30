Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) surge 2.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.13% to $6.24, before settling in for the price of $6.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUR posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$10.77.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -29.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.41 billion, simultaneously with a float of $979.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Aurora Innovation Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.61%, in contrast to 54.59% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’24, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 6.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,147. This particular insider is now the holder of 344,647 in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aurora Innovation Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53.

In the same vein, AUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aurora Innovation Inc, AUR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.94 million was better the volume of 17.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.64% that was lower than 118.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.