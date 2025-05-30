AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) flaunted slowness of -7.09% at $5.77, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCEL posted a 52-week range of $6.06-$14.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -88.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.94.

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AVITA Medical Inc industry. AVITA Medical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 28.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 11,000 shares at the rate of 8.30, making the entire transaction reach 91,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,749. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 10.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,749 in total.

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

AVITA Medical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00.

In the same vein, RCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AVITA Medical Inc, RCEL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.77% that was higher than 104.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.