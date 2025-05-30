B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) surge 17.42% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) established initial surge of 19.85% at $4.65, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOSC posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$4.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.43.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions industry. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.45%, in contrast to 19.91% institutional ownership.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.69, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, BOSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48.

Technical Analysis of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, BOSC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.23% that was higher than 54.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.