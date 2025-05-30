B2gold Corp (BTG) is 9.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.73% at $3.40, before settling in for the price of $3.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTG posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$3.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.32% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 208.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.89.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. B2gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 58.80% institutional ownership.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

B2gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 208.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B2gold Corp (BTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, BTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B2gold Corp (BTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 45.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 42.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of B2gold Corp (BTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.96% that was lower than 50.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.