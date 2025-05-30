Barclays plc ADR (BCS) PE Ratio stood at $6.14: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.85% at $17.80, before settling in for the price of $17.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCS posted a 52-week range of $10.17-$17.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.58 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.38 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.97.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Barclays plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.36%, in contrast to 7.92% institutional ownership.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Barclays plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.64% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barclays plc ADR (BCS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.14, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, BCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Barclays plc ADR (BCS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.34% that was lower than 43.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.