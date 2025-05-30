Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) volume hits 50.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.20% at $1.68, before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTE posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$3.84.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $770.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $664.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7808, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5431.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Baytex Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.51%, in contrast to 32.02% institutional ownership.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Baytex Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.54% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.80, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.63.

In the same vein, BTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE), its last 5-days Average volume was 42.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 39.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0889.

Raw Stochastic average of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.50% that was lower than 74.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.