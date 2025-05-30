Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) 14-day ATR is 2.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) flaunted slowness of -1.60% at $53.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $54.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIRK posted a 52-week range of $40.56-$64.78.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.71.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Birkenstock Holding Plc industry. Birkenstock Holding Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.72%, in contrast to 26.47% institutional ownership.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Birkenstock Holding Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.93% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.16, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.95.

In the same vein, BIRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Birkenstock Holding Plc, BIRK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.36% that was lower than 42.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.