Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) volume hits 14.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.44% to $2.37, before settling in for the price of $2.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$5.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 93.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -211.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $492.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.17%, in contrast to 31.43% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -211.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.79.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

[Bit Digital Inc, BTBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.61% that was lower than 86.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.