Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) is 110.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.18% to $3.74, before settling in for the price of $3.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTM posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$3.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -3.41% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $240.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.65.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.09%, in contrast to 58.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,476 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 27,211 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,276. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 29,524 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,476. This particular insider is now the holder of 189,752 in total.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.95.

In the same vein, BTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitcoin Depot Inc, BTM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.6 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.73% that was higher than 91.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.