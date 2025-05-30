Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) 20 Days SMA touch -6.46%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.18% at $0.31, before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOLT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$0.80.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 168.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3616, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5232.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.20%, in contrast to 19.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’24, this organization’s Senior VP, Finance and PAO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,863. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Senior VP, Finance and PAO bought 2,500 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,633 in total.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.73% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31.

In the same vein, BOLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.0379.

Raw Stochastic average of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.98% that was higher than 68.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.