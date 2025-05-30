Brinker International, Inc (EAT) EPS growth this year is 114.12%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.12% to $168.47, before settling in for the price of $164.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAT posted a 52-week range of $56.27-$192.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.82.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Brinker International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 103.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s SVP, President of Maggiano’s sold 3,969 shares at the rate of 153.85, making the entire transaction reach 610,631 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,346.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Brinker International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.12% and is forecasted to reach 9.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brinker International, Inc (EAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.24, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.15.

In the same vein, EAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.25, a figure that is expected to reach 2.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International, Inc (EAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brinker International, Inc, EAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.42 million was lower the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.87% While, its Average True Range was 6.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.51% that was lower than 64.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.