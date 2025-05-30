Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) recent quarterly performance of -18.62% is not showing the real picture

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) established initial surge of 1.87% at $47.85, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $46.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $39.35-$63.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 497.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s President, RayzeBio Org. sold 97 shares at the rate of 38.01, making the entire transaction reach 3,702 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25 ’25, Company’s EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev. bought 4,250 for 47.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,513 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 497.06% and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in the upcoming year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.97, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.44.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.64% that was higher than 31.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.