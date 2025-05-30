BTCS Inc (BTCS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.73 million

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) flaunted slowness of -3.57% at $2.97, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$5.41.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -325.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.10.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BTCS Inc industry. BTCS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.73%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s COO sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 450,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,604,102. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 85,000 for 1.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,293,622 in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

BTCS Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -325.00%.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BTCS Inc (BTCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 43.43. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.80.

In the same vein, BTCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BTCS Inc, BTCS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of BTCS Inc (BTCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 295.86% that was higher than 147.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.