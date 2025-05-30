Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) volume hits 0.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) set off with pace as it heaved 21.62% to $52.03, before settling in for the price of $42.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBW posted a 52-week range of $23.63-$48.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 192.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $687.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.51.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.49%, in contrast to 86.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operations Officer sold 6,210 shares at the rate of 39.91, making the entire transaction reach 247,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,176. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for 40.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,382. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,695 in total.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.14% and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in the upcoming year.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.48, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.74.

In the same vein, BBW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Build A Bear Workshop Inc, BBW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.44% that was higher than 66.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.