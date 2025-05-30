Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) EPS growth this year is 13.14%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) started slowly as it slid -4.52% to $227.80, before settling in for the price of $238.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BURL posted a 52-week range of $196.61-$298.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $240.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $260.34.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Burlington Stores Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 108.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 190 shares at the rate of 237.63, making the entire transaction reach 45,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,858. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s President and COO sold 538 for 233.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,645. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,465 in total.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.14% and is forecasted to reach 11.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.96, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, BURL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Burlington Stores Inc, BURL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.02 million was better the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31% While, its Average True Range was 12.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.09% that was higher than 50.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.