Caci International Inc (CACI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.66

Caci International Inc (NYSE: CACI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.93% to $429.18, before settling in for the price of $446.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CACI posted a 52-week range of $318.60-$588.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 9.07% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $428.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $444.90.

Caci International Inc (CACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Caci International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.15%, in contrast to 102.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,036 shares at the rate of 477.42, making the entire transaction reach 494,607 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,218.

Caci International Inc (CACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Caci International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.11% and is forecasted to reach 27.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caci International Inc (NYSE: CACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caci International Inc (CACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.25, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.34.

In the same vein, CACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.19, a figure that is expected to reach 6.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caci International Inc (CACI)

[Caci International Inc, CACI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.46% While, its Average True Range was 14.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Caci International Inc (CACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.81% that was lower than 41.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.