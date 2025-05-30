Caleres Inc (CAL) plunge -17.51% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -18.32% to $13.38, before settling in for the price of $16.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAL posted a 52-week range of $14.25-$44.51.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $456.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.61.

Caleres Inc (CAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Caleres Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.18%, in contrast to 99.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 17.77, making the entire transaction reach 159,964 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 19.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Caleres Inc (CAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caleres Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.77% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caleres Inc (CAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.59, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 194.94.

In the same vein, CAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc (CAL)

[Caleres Inc, CAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Caleres Inc (CAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.51% that was higher than 68.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.