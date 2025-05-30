Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is 40.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.01% at $12.23, before settling in for the price of $12.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOOS posted a 52-week range of $6.73-$14.75.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.77% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.96.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.58%, in contrast to 30.74% institutional ownership.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.40, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.49.

In the same vein, GOOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.13% that was higher than 60.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.