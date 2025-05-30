Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) surge 6.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) set off with pace as it heaved 2.67% to $18.85, before settling in for the price of $18.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNNE posted a 52-week range of $15.91-$22.36.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.08.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Cannae Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.41%, in contrast to 84.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,000,000 shares at the rate of 8.95, making the entire transaction reach 80,550,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,048,691.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cannae Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.45% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, CNNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cannae Holdings Inc, CNNE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.46% that was lower than 36.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.