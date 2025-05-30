Carnival Corp (CCL) surge 5.08% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.70% at $23.16, before settling in for the price of $23.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $13.78-$28.72.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 98.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.63.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Carnival Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.89%, in contrast to 59.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s CFO & CAO sold 105,010 shares at the rate of 22.84, making the entire transaction reach 2,398,533 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,053.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.89% and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corp (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.42, and its Beta score is 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.15.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corp (CCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 24.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corp (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.16% that was lower than 58.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.