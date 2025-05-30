Castellum Inc (CTM) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.81% at $1.01, before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTM posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 247.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0137, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6514.

Castellum Inc (CTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Castellum Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.34%, in contrast to 24.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel, Secretary sold 259,400 shares at the rate of 1.07, making the entire transaction reach 277,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,023,673. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500,000 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 524,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,613,659 in total.

Castellum Inc (CTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Castellum Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castellum Inc (CTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, CTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Castellum Inc (CTM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0702.

Raw Stochastic average of Castellum Inc (CTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.31% that was lower than 136.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.