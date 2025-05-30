Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) volume hits 1.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.96% at $0.19, before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTAK posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$8.40.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 565.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 83.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3050, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4919.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Catheter Precision Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.33%, in contrast to 5.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 1 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.33.

In the same vein, VTAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.29.

Technical Analysis of Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0381.

Raw Stochastic average of Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.81% that was higher than 106.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.