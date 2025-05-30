ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.57% to $0.72, before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHPT posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 29.86% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $334.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6420, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0533.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.23%, in contrast to 34.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s CLO and Corp Secretary sold 24,494 shares at the rate of 0.65, making the entire transaction reach 16,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,173,568. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 11,327 for 0.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,228,978 in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, CHPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Going through the that latest performance of [ChargePoint Holdings Inc, CHPT]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.93 million was inferior to the volume of 20.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0474.

Raw Stochastic average of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.37% that was lower than 78.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.