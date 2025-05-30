Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) last month performance of 2.45% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.84% at $395.81, before settling in for the price of $407.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHTR posted a 52-week range of $268.14-$437.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.81% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $376.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $359.80.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Charter Communications Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.39%, in contrast to 78.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s President-Product & Technology sold 1,551 shares at the rate of 423.81, making the entire transaction reach 657,322 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,804.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Charter Communications Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.81% and is forecasted to reach 43.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc (CHTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.98, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.89.

In the same vein, CHTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 36.06, a figure that is expected to reach 9.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.60% While, its Average True Range was 11.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.15% that was lower than 39.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.