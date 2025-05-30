Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) 14-day ATR is 1.28: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.68% to $49.73, before settling in for the price of $50.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMG posted a 52-week range of $44.46-$69.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 15.32% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 89.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr sold 23,134 shares at the rate of 50.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,176,232 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418,482.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.51% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.70, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.05.

In the same vein, CMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

[Chipotle Mexican Grill, CMG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.59% that was lower than 34.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.