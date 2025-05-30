Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) last month volatility was 2.32%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.14% at $1.91, before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIG posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$2.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8094, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9132.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 7.98% institutional ownership.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.93% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -22.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.32, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.48.

In the same vein, CIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0554.

Raw Stochastic average of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.35% that was higher than 34.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.