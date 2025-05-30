Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 4.28

As on Thursday, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) started slowly as it slid -3.62% to $8.78, before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLSK posted a 52-week range of $6.45-$20.64.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 160.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 195.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.23.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Cleanspark Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.87%, in contrast to 60.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 10.51, making the entire transaction reach 525,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,511.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cleanspark Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 195.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59.

In the same vein, CLSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cleanspark Inc, CLSK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 30.84 million was better the volume of 25.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.39% that was lower than 92.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.