CNH Industrial NV (CNH) 20 Days SMA touch -2.15%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.56% at $12.65, before settling in for the price of $12.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNH posted a 52-week range of $9.28-$13.86.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $808.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.70.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. CNH Industrial NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.26%, in contrast to 74.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 99 shares at the rate of 13.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,437. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 245 for 13.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 361,493 in total.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

CNH Industrial NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.95% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNH Industrial NV (CNH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.23, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.90.

In the same vein, CNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 19.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 17.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of CNH Industrial NV (CNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.03% that was lower than 44.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.